redveil announces new EP, recruits JPEGMAFIA for new song & video, “black enuff”

Rising rapper redveil has been on a roll lately. Since releasing one of the best albums of 2022 with learn 2 swim, he dropped the equally good singles "2daside" and "giftbag," and then he appeared as the sole guest on JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown's excellent new collaborative album Scaring the Hoes. Now, just two weeks after that album's release, redveil and JPEGMAFIA have teamed up again for a new single, "black enuff." It's got an erratic, neck-snapping beat produced by redveil himself, and it finds him and Peggy both bringing a ton of energy. It comes with a Manny Madrigal-directed video and you can check that out below.

UPDATE: redveil will also release a new EP, playing w/ fire, on April 19, featuring both "giftbag" and "black enuff." Here's the artwork:

redveil's tour begins in Philly next week (4/11), and hits NYC on May 20 at Bowery Ballroom (sold out) and May 24 at Music Hall of Williamsburg (still on sale). All dates below.

redveil -- 2023 Tour Dates

4/11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry (SOLD OUT)

4/13 - Boston, MA @ Paradise

4/15 - Toronto, ON @ Axis

4/18 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups (SOLD OUT)

4/19 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

4/20 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall (SOLD OUT)

4/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

4/25 - Denver, CO @ Cervantes Other Side

4/26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

4/28 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza (SOLD OUT)

4/29 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne

4/30 - Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

5/2 - Oakland, CA @ New Parish

5/4 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room (SOLD OUT)

5/5 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

5/6 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar (SOLD OUT)

5/10 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas - Cambridge Room

5/11 - Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

5/16 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

5/17 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

5/19 - Washington DC @ Union Stage (SOLD OUT)

5/20 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

5/24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/13 - Wellington, NZ @ Meow

10/14 - Auckland, NZ @ Studio

10/15 - Brisbane, AU @ Princess Theatre

10/17 - Melbourne, AU @ Corner

10/22 - Perth, AU @ Rechabite