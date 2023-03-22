redveil shares new single “giftbag”; tour starts soon

Just ahead of his first national headlining tour, rising rapper redveil has shared "giftbag," his first single of 2023. "giftbag" blends melodic, soulful hip hop, trappy drums, and redveil's audacious verses with an infectious hook. It's his first new single since his late-December release of "2daside," which followed his excellent album learn 2 swim (one of our favorites of 2022). Listen to "giftbag" below.

As mentioned, redveil's "water 2 fire" tour kicks off in early April, spanning North America and closing in with a sold-out NYC show on May 20 at Bowery Ballroom and a Brooklyn show on May 24 at Music Hall Of Williamsburg (still on sale). Support on tour comes from femdot. and D'mari Harris. All dates below.

redveil was also recently announced as the lone feature on JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown's upcoming collaborative album SCARING THE HOES, which comes out this week.

redveil -- 2023 Tour Dates

4/11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

4/13 - Boston, MA @ Paradise

4/15 - Toronto, ON @ Axis

4/18 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups (SOLD OUT)

4/19 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

4/20 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall (SOLD OUT)

4/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

4/25 - Denver, CO @ Cervantes Other Side

4/26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

4/28 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza (SOLD OUT)

4/29 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne (SOLD OUT)

4/30 - Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

5/2 - Oakland, CA @ New Parish

5/4 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room (SOLD OUT)

5/5 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

5/6 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar (SOLD OUT)

5/10 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas - Cambridge Room

5/11 - Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

5/16 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

5/17 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

5/19 - Washington DC @ Union Stage (SOLD OUT)

5/20 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

5/24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/13 - Wellington, NZ @ Meow

10/14 - Auckland, NZ @ Studio

10/15 - Brisbane, AU @ Princess Theatre

10/17 - Melbourne, AU @ Corner

10/22 - Perth, AU @ Rechabite