Reel Big Fish members reunite on new Lo(u)ser song “No Hope” (watch the video)

In-demand ska/punk music video director Chris Graue also releases music as Lo(u)ser, and he often collaborates with big names in the ska and punk communities on his songs. His newest single "No Hope" reunites Reel Big Fish frontman Aaron Barrett with former/classic lineup member Scott Klopfenstein, marking their first new song together in over a decade. It was also produced by former Reel Big Fish drummer Ryland Steen, who played drums on the track. "There's a certain magic to putting Aaron and Scott together," Chris says. "Every time I've seen it, either back in the old days or when we got them together on Scott's Twitch earlier this year, sparks start flying. I wanted to catch a little bit of that and put it on this extremely depressing song."

"No Hope" channels the poppy '90s ska-punk vibe that RBF helped define, and Chris' love of chiptune comes through too. The video is also an homage to the "game over" screens from several classic video games, and keep an eye out for a couple RBF Easter eggs, including a quick cameo by former RBF trombone player Dan Regan and the same prob bomb from the "Sell Out" video. The video makes its premiere in this post.

"No Hope" will appear on Lo(u)ser's debut EP Super Gwario Kart, which comes out Friday (10/29) and also features the previously released collaborations with We Are The Union and Suburban Legends. For even more elements of nostalgia, the EP will be available as a Super Hit Clip (as well as on streaming and Bandcamp).

The first-ever Lo(u)ser live shows are this weekend opening for Scott Klopfenstein in Anaheim on Friday (10/29) and Phoenix on Saturday (10/30).

Watch the new video, stream the three other songs on the EP, and check out a pic of that Super Hit Clip below...

