Reggae fest Cali Vibes taps Marleys, Wu-Tang, Protoje, Koffee, Steel Pulse & more

Coachella promoters Goldenvoice have announced yet another new genre festival, this time focused mainly on reggae and dancehall (plus some hip hop). It's called Cali Vibes and it goes down in Long Beach, CA's Marina Green Park on February 4-6, 2022. There's a little bit of a Sublime-adjacent American reggae pop rock vibe to the lineup (including Sublime with Rome), but there are also some genuine legends (the Marleys, Barrington Levy, Steel Pulse), and some of today's best artists coming out of Jamaica, like Protoje, Koffee, and Lila Ike.

Broken down day by day, the lineup features Koffee, Rebelution, Sean Paul, Steel Pulse, Arise Roots, Artikal Sound System, Mike Love, Pepper, Soja, The Expanders, The Movement, Through the Roots, and Vana Liya on Friday; The Marley Brothers ft. Ziggy, Stephen, Damian, Julien & Ky-Mani Marley (doing a Bob Marley birthday celebration set), Protoje, Shaggy, Slightly Stoopid, Anuhea, Barrington Levy, Bumpin Uglies, Common Kings, DENM, Don Carlos, Fortunate Youth, Kyle Smith, Lila Ike, Roots of Creation, Shwayze & Cisco Adler, Stick Figure, The Elovaters, Tomorrows Bad Seeds, and Tribal Seeds on Saturday; and Wu-Tang Clan, Atmosphere, Dirty Heads, Eli Mac, Ethan Tucker, Hirie, Katastro, Kolohe Kai, Law, Landon McNamara, Long Beach Dub Allstars, Pacific Dub, Ras-I, Sensi Trails, Sublime with Rome, The Expendables, The Green, The Grouch and Eligh, and Tropidelic on Sunday. See the lineup in full below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 15 at 10 AM PT.