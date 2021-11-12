Reggae legend Burning Spear shares new song “Mommy” off first album in over a decade

Reggae legend Burning Spear has been talking about his new album No Destroyer since 2011, and now he's released its first official single, "Mommy." It embraces the bold, powerful, minor-key reggae style that Burning Spear helped pioneer in the 1970s, and the song sounds especially lively for an artist about 50 years into their career. Listen below.

No Destroyer still doesn't have a release date, but as Reggaeville points out, Burning Spear appeared on WPKN Radio @ Rockers Arena with The Night Nurse earlier this year and said, "I think the time is right to release the album and I'm ready also. The time can be right and if I'm not ready, then it's not gonna work." […] I'm excited about releasing the album and also excited to release a single from the album, so the people can get a little feels basing on how the album sound. It's a good album, a strong album. Talking about a lot of good things. I'm ready!" Stay tuned for more.

Burning Spear's most recent album was 2008's Jah Is Real.