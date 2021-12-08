Reggae legend Robbie Shakespeare of Sly & Robbie has died

Reggae legend, bassist and producer Robbie Shakespeare, one half of iconic rhythm section Sly & Robbie, has died at age 68. Jamaican newspaper The Gleaner confirmed the news with a close friend of Shakespeare's, who said he had been ill for some time, and had undergone surgery in Florida related to his kidneys.

One of the greatest bassists ever, Shakespeare has worked, alongside Sly Dunbar, with just about everyone in reggae, including U-Roy, Peter Tosh, Bunny Wailer, Dennis Brown, Gregory Isaacs, Sugar Minott, Ini Kamoze, Augustus Pablo, Yellowman and Black Uhuru, but also pop and rock artists like Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, Serge Gainsbourg, Yoko Ono, Grace Jones, Cyndi Lauper, Joe Cocker, Sting, Sinead O'Connor, and more. His contribution to pop music cannot be overstated.

Rest in peace, Robbie.

