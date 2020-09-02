Reggae legend Toots Hibbert reportedly placed in medically-induced coma (update: in stable condition)

Just after reggae legend Toots Hibbert released the first Toots and the Maytals album in a decade, Got To Be Tough, he was sadly hospitalized and put into intensive care. When the news initially broke, his family issued a statement which read in part, "The family would like to assure those concerned that he is making positive progress and is receiving the best possible treatment, while he awaits the results on his COVID-19 test."

Now, reports are coming in that Toots has been put in a medically-induced coma. The news was confirmed to Jamaica Gleaner by his publicist Claude Mills, who told The Gleaner that "Toots is fighting for his life and his family is asking for prayers."

His manager Cabel Stephenson said to Cayman's Loop News, "We need prayers right now, Toots is a mighty soldier on the battlefield. It is rough but the doctors and consultants at UHWI, with the assistance of Dr Shernette Bryan, are working 24-7 around the clock to save him and we thank them for their efforts. We know he will pull through; he is a true warrior. The Hibbert family is asking for privacy at this time as they rally around him." Stephenson also added, "We will be monitoring his progress and issuing further updates through his Jamaican publicist Claude Mills."

UPDATE: An update was issued by Toots' family on Twitter,, which says the medical professionals at UWHI "have confirmed he is in a stable condition and is receiving around the clock treatment to ensure his body can recover." Sounds like good news. Here's their full statement:

Fellow musicians have come together to send Toots prayers. "Praying for the legendary Toots," wrote Questlove.

Maxi Priest wrote, "Everyone please join me in sending prayers out for the legend Toots aka Toots and the Maytals who was hospitalized today due to breathing problems. Prayers and well wishes to my bredrin. Stay strong king. Blessings all around."

Watch a couple videos from Toots' new album below...