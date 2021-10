Jamaican reggae/dancehall singer Jada Kingdom has been on the rise for a bit now, and she recently signed to Republic who will put out her new EP in 2022. Most details on that EP are still TBA, but she did just release a great new single, "Jungle." It's a hypnotic, mid-tempo reggae song and it's breezy and upbeat but with a darkness, both musically and lyrically. Listen below. A music video premieres at 3 PM ET.