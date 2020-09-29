Reggie Watts, Fred Armisen, Ayo Edebiri & more playing “Support Black Womxn” livestream

Reggie Watts, Fred Armisen, Cautious Clay, Paul Scheer, Lonnie Holley, Gavin Turek, Zuri Marley, new Big Mouth cast member Ayo Edebiri, No Vacation, Bunny Michael and more are among the performers signed on for a livestream benefit show titled Support Black Womxn that's happening Wednesday, September 30 at 7 PM Eastern on the Dash Radio Twitch channel.

The livestream is organized by Chaos Chaos, the pop duo that formerly known as Smoosh, and 100% of the proceeds will go to the Loveland Foundation, a nonprofit organization focusing on providing mental health resources to Black women and girls. The event is free to watch, however, and you can reserve your ticket here.

Meanwhile, Chaos Chaos have a new single, "Need You," and for this week's Bandcamp Friday, they'll be donating all Bandcamp proceeds to the Loveland Foundation. You can watch the video for that below.