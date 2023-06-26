Reggie Watts touring for new memoir ‘Great Falls, MT’

Comedian and musician Reggie Watts will release his first memoir, Great Falls, MT: Fast Times, Post-Punk Weirdos, And A Tale Of Coming Home Again, on October 17 via Penguin / Random House. Here's the back-of-the-book description:

Watts grew up in Montana in the ‘80s, half French, half American, half white, half Black, speaking a bunch of different languages and slipping between the orchestra geeks and the football jocks until he finally found a squad of fellow misfits with an affinity for trouble. It was a wide-open time and place that invited freedom and exploration—as well as car theft and the not infrequent use of recreational cough syrup. And it helped him become the uniquely strange creative voice he is today. In Great Falls, MT, Watts takes us through his story, hitting on the culture shock he experienced after moving from Europe to the heart of America, where he was called racial slurs by neighbors but wasn’t Black enough for his father’s extended family. Where he fought with his authoritarian dad, built a new family of antiestablishment, post-punk oddballs—and ultimately knew he had to leave. But after Watts’s career exploded in Seattle and New York, ultimately scoring him a nightly place next to James Corden on The Late Late Show, he found himself drawn back to his hometown after the deaths of his parents. This is his love letter to the town that made him. But like love itself, it’s messy and complicated and dirty and beautiful—and as weird and wonderful as Watts himself.

Watts will be promoting his memoir on the Great Falls Tour this fall, beginning with two NYC events: a bookstore event on October 16 (venue TBD) and October 17 at The Bell House. Tickets for all dates go on sale Thursday, June 29 at 10 AM local time, with a presale starting Tuesday at 10 AM local with the code ROBOTRIP.

All dates are listed below.

REGGIE WATTS - 2023 GREAT FALLS TOUR

OCT 16 - NEW YORK, NY* (venue TBA)

OCT 17 - BROOKLYN NY - Bell House

OCT 19 - BOSTON, MA* (venue TBA)

OCT 20 - PORTLAND, OR - Aladdin Theater

OCT 22 - SEATTLE, WA - Moore Theatre

OCT 23 - BOZEMAN, MT - The ELM

OCT 24 - MISSOULA, MT - The Wilma

OCT 27 - GREAT FALLS, MT - The Newburry

* Book Event