Regina Spektor announces new LP, shares “Becoming All Alone,” touring

Regina Spektor has announced new album Home, before and after which will be out June 24 via Warner Brothers. Regina made the album in Upstate NY and co-produced it with John Congleton. The first single is its sweeping, orchestral opening track, "Becoming All Alone," and you can check out the lyric video for it below.

In addition to the new album, Regina has announced a NYC show at Carnegie Hall on April 11, as well as July shows in Salt Lake City, Aspen and Denver ahead of her appearance at Red Rocks on 7/10 opening for The Avett Brothers.

Tickets for all headlining shows go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10 AM, with presales beforehand. All dates are listed below.

Home, before and after:

01 “Becoming All Alone”

02 “Up The Mountain”

03 “One Man’s Prayer’

04 “Raindrops”

05 “SugarMan”

06 “What Might Have Been”

07 “Spacetime Fairytale”

08 “Coin”

09 “Loveology"

10 “Through A Door”

Regina Spektor - 2022 Tour Dates

04-11 New York, NY - Carnegie Hall

07-06 Salt Lake City, UT - Sandy Amphitheater

07-08 Aspen, CO - Vilar Performing Arts Center

07-09 Denver, CO - Paramount Theater

07-10 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks