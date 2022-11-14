Regina Spektor announces rescheduled tour dates & new shows, shares “SugarMan” video

After a Covid postponement earlier this fall, Regina Spektor has announced that her tour has been rescheduled for March 2023. In addition to the existing dates, Regina has added shows in San Diego and Port Chester, NY. See all dates below.

Regina's tour comes to the NYC area for its last two dates--March 16 at Capitol Theater in Port Chester and March 18 at Wellmont Theater in Montclair, NJ. Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10am, with various presales starting Tuesday, November 15 at noon.

In addition to the announcement of the rescheduled dates, Regina has released a new video for "SugarMan" documenting her summer 2022 tour supporting her newest album Home, before and after. Check it out below.

Regina Spektor -- 2023 Tour Dates

March 1—State Theater—Ithaca, NY

March 2—Massey Hall—Toronto, ON

March 3—Michigan Theater—Ann Arbor, MI

March 5—Warfield—San Francisco, CA

March 7—Walt Disney Concert Hall—Los Angeles, CA

March 8—The Magnolia—San Diego, CA

March 11—Tabernacle—Atlanta, GA

March 13—Ryman—Nashville, TN

March 15—Warner Theater—Washington, DC

March 16—Capitol Theater—Port Chester, NY

March 18—Wellmont Theater—Montclair, NJ