Regina Spektor announces summer tour, including Central Park

Regina Spektor has announced a summer US tour, following an appearance at Corona Capital in Mexico and a two-night stand at London's Royal Festival Hall. The run includes Los Angeles and Vienna, VA shows with Aimee Mann and an Evanston, IL show with Allison Russell. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday (4/7).

Regina plays a big hometown show at NYC's Central Park SummerStage on August 24, followed by a Long Island show on August 25 at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center. All dates are listed below.

Last year, Regina released her new album Home, before and after.

Regina Spektor -- 2023 Tour Dates

May 21—Corona Capital—Guadalajara, Mexico

July 15—Royal Festival Hall—London, UK

July 16— Royal Festival Hall—London, UK

July 18—Dalhalla—Rättvik, Sweden

July 28—Riverside Theater—Milwaukee, WI

July 29—Out of Space—Evanston, IL*

July 30—Brady Music—Cincinnati, OH

August 1—Kodak Center—Rochester, NY

August 2—Keswick Theatre—Philadelphia, PA

August 3—Wolf Trap—Vienna, VA †

August 5—Chateau Ste. Michelle—Woodinville, WA

August 7—Mountain Winery—Saratoga, CA

August 8—House of Blues—Anaheim, CA

August 10—The Greek Theatre—Los Angeles, CA†

August 24—SummerStage—Central Park, NY

August 25—WHBPAC—West Hampton, NY

August 27—Beach Road Festival—Martha’s Vineyard, MA

*with Allison Russell

†with Aimee Mann