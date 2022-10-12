Regina Spektor cancels tour after coming down with COVID

Regina Spektor has cancelled her entire fall tour after coming down with COVID. She writes:

Hi dear friends.

I can’t believe I’m writing what I’m about to write. After being so careful and miraculously avoiding it for over 2.5 years, I came down with a bad case of Covid.

I’m so sorry to everyone who bought tickets and was coming to see me in their town. I have gone from feeling bad, to worse, to terrible. I’ve lost my voice. I am a bit delirious from fever, so in advance I apologize if this note isn’t too coherent.

I have had a really hard time lately, and all your love has been helping me so much. I hope mine reaches you as well. For now- I will have to sing to you from past recordings, and we will reschedule the shows for when the theaters are able to have me back.

Please take good care of yourselves. I will try to take good care of myself too. I’m thankfully surrounded by a wonderful team of people and I’m super grateful to doctors and scientists for all they have done to help us get to a better place with this thing.

I just want to add that my heart is with all the people who have suffered from the different iterations of this virus over this long while. Long Covid, side effects, loss of loved ones… Everything about this seems so individual- to some it is asymptomatic, or some sniffles, and to others it is a long road to recovery or worse, it alters the course of their entire life.

I truly can’t believe this has happened. I was overjoyed in Chicago to play the first show of the tour- and I’m grateful I got to have at least one night of loving you all from that stage! I felt your love too!

Please take your vitamins and take it easy on yourselves. I have beaten myself up about letting you all down, but sometimes life is life- and you can’t control the circumstances. I’m going to try and heal up and see you on the flip side as soon as possible!

Big hug (an energy one, virus free)

Your feverish friend,

regina