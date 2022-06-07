Regina Spektor shares “Loveology” from upcoming album, announces fall tour

Regina Spektor will release her new, John Congleton-produced album Home, before and after on June 24, and she's just shared another new track from it. "Loveology" has been around for a while, and she actually premiered it live on Late Night with Seth Meyers back in 2019. "With ‘Loveology,’ I wrote it and then played it once or twice live,” Spektor says. “Sometimes I’ll have a song that I’m really glad exists, but I can’t record it because every time I try, it just doesn’t feel right coming out of my mouth. But for whatever reason both ‘Loveology’ and ‘Raindrops’ felt so right this time and I’m so glad I was finally able to put them on a record.”

You can watch the "Loveology" lyric video below.

Following her summer tour with Norah Jones (including Forest Hills Stadium on August 4), Regina will embark on a fall headlining tour, which includes a stop at Montclair, NJ's Wellmont Theater on October 15. Tickets for newly announced dates go on sale Friday, June 10 at 10 AM local time. Check out Regina's tour schedule, which also includes her rescheduled Carnegie Hall show on July 19, below.

Regina Spektor - 2022 Tour Dates

June 25—Oxbow RiverStage—Napa, CA*

June 26—Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s—Stateline, NV*

June 28—The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park—San Diego, CA*

July 5—Sandy Amphitheater—Salt Lake City, UT

July 6—Sandy Amphitheater—Salt Lake City, UT

July 8—Villar PAC—Beaver Creek, CO

July 9—Paramount Theater—Denver, CO

July 10—Red Rocks Amphitheatre—Morrison, CO†

July 19—Carnegie Hall—New York, NY

July 24—The Mann Center—Philadelphia, PA*

July 26—The Pines Theater—Northampton, MA

July 30—Bethel Woods Center For The Arts—Bethel, NY*

August 1—Saratoga Performing Arts Center—Saratoga Springs, NY*

August 2—Leader Bank Pavilion—Boston, MA*

August 4—Forest Hills Stadium—Forest Hills, NY*

October 9—Chicago Theater—Chicago, IL

October 11—Michigan Theater—Ann Arbor, MI

October 12—Massey Hall—Toronto, ON

October 14—State Theater—Ithaca, NY

October 15—Wellmont Theater—Montclair, NJ

October 16—Warner Theatre—Washington DC

October 18—Tabernacle—Atlanta, GA

October 19—Belk Theatre—Charlotte, NC

October 20—Ryman Auditorium—Nashville, TN

October 25—The Warfield—San Francisco, CA

October 27—Walt Disney Concert Hall—Los Angeles, CA

*w/ Norah Jones

†w/ The Avett Brothers