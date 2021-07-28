Regional Justice Center playing first show back in NYC w/ Jarhead Fertilizer, The Fight & Junta

Regional Justice Center released their killer new LP Crime and Punishment earlier this year, and they've been gearing up to finally return to the stage. They've now revealed that their first show back (and only Northeast show) will be a Crime and Punishment release show at NYC's Market Hotel on August 27 with Jarhead Fertilizer, The Fight, and Junta. That's a great bill all around, and tickets are on sale now. RJC also have an upcoming West Coast tour and a short Texas run with God's Hate and Judiciary, and you can check out the flyers for those tours below.

RJC leader Ian Shelton's band Militarie Gun also have one new EP out this year with a second one on the way, and their own upcoming tour, including NYC's Trans-Pecos on October 22 with Spice, Vanity, and Born Sinner (tickets).

Around the time Crime and Punishment was released, Ian spoke to us about the music that influenced it.

Regional Justice Center -- 2021 Tour Dates

08/27 - Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel w/ Jarhead Fertilizer, The Fight, Junta

09/03 - Las Vegas, NV @ Haus on NY

09/04 - Los Angeles, CA @ Rec Center

09/05 - San Francisco, CA @ Thee Parkside

09/08 - Portland, OR @ 601 NE 28th ave

09/09 - Spokane, WA @ Big Dipper

09/10 - Seattle, WA @ Vera Project

09/13 - Colorado Springs, CO @ The 555

09/14 - Denver, CO @ Mutiny Cafe

09/15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

09/16 - Reno, NV @ Holland Project

09/17 - Sacramento, CA @ Cafe Colonial

09/18 - Fullerton, CA @ Programme

09/19 - Fullerton, CA Programme

12/03 - San Antonio, TX*

12/04 - Dallas, TX*

12/05 - Houston, TX*

* - w/ God's Hate, Judiciary