Regional Justice Center release “Conquest” off upcoming LP

One of our most anticipated hardcore LPs at the moment is Regional Justice Center's Crime and Punishment, due March 5 via Closed Casket Activities. They released two new songs from the LP along with the announcement, and here's a third, "Conquest." Like the first two singles, it's absolutely ferocious but it also finds RJC expanding their sound and pushing it to new limits. "A lot of times my songwriting can be about deprivation—with grind, power violence, or any short form songwriting it’s about withholding until the right moment to make the most impact," band leader Ian Shelton said. "[Producer] Taylor [Young] really pushed me to be more open to those kinds of parts and find even more dynamics in the songs."

Listen: