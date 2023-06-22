Regional Mexican singer Ivan Cornejo announces US tour

California-based regional Mexican singer Ivan Cornejo has announced the 'Terapia Tour' ("therapy tour"), which takes him around the US this summer and fall in continued support of his 2022 album Dañado. That album followed his 2021 debut album Alma Vacia, which launched the single "Está Dañada" that went viral and later got a remix featuring Jhayco. Of the tour, Ivan says:

The last time I had the opportunity to perform for my fans my sound was more acoustic, and the venues were smaller and more intimate, now I’m exploring new and more sounds for my performances. I’m taking my tour across all corners of the U.S. I'm especially excited for the festivals like Austin City limits and Lollapalooza, this tour will be my new form of "therapy."

The tour hits NYC on September 1 at Palladium Times Square. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday (6/23) at 10 AM local with presales beforehand. All dates are listed below.