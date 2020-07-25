Regis Philbin, RIP

We're shocked and saddened to learn of the news that legendary television host Regis Philbin has died at 88 years old. His family confirmed the news with People Magazine, saying, "We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday."

"His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss."

Regis hosted talk shows since the 1960s, and he became best known for Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee (with Kathie Lee Gifford), which began in 1988 and lasted until 2000. Kathie Lee's departure was followed by Live with Regis from 2000 to 2001 and then Live! with Regis and Kelly (with Kelly Ripa) from 2001 to 2011. He was also the original host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? from 1999 to 2002, and he hosted Million Dollar Password and the first season of America's Got Talent.

Rest in peace, Regis.

Watch some classic clips below...