Reigning Sound’s original Memphis lineup reunites for new LP (stream a track)

Soulful garage rock vets Reigning Sound will release new album A Little More Time with Reigning Sound on May 21 via Merge. It's the group's first record in seven years and while main man Greg Cartwright moved a Asheville a few years ago, for this album he reunited the original “Memphis lineup” of Jeremy Scott (bass), Greg Roberson (drums), and Alex Greene (keyboards) whose last record together was 2005's Home for Orphans.

The first single off the album is the title track, and that's out as an actual 7" this Friday. It's warm and sweet and the gang sounds good back together again. listen to that below.

Tracklist:

1. Let’s Do It Again

2. A Little More Time

3. I Don't Need That Kind of Lovin'

4. I’ll Be Your Man

5. Oh Christine

6. Moving & Shaking

7. You Don't Know What You're Missing

8. Make It Up

9. A Good Life

10. Just Say When

11. You Ain't Me

12. On and On