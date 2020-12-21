Relapse Records releases 241-song 30th anniversary sampler

Relapse Records turned 30 this year, and they've been killing it the whole time. To celebrate the anniversary, they released a 241-song sampler that includes tracks from all across their incredible, diverse roster, with music from Mastodon, Obituary, Death, Nothing, Torche, Baroness, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Pig Destroyer, Nasum, Nile, Suffocation, Incantation, Neurosis, High On Fire, YOB, Windhand, Gatecreeper, Exhumed, Full of Hell, Integrity, GISM, Revocation, Boris/Merzbow, King Woman, Cloakroom, Iron Reagan, Candy, Ringworm, Inter Arma, Primitive Man, Unearthly Trance, Outer Heaven, Repulsion, Cough, The Obsessed, Anal Cunt, Black Tusk, Buzzoven, Call of the Void, Fuck The Facts, Lord Dying, Nux Vomica, Pentagram, Razor, Tombs, Ulcerate, Voivod, AND. SO. MUCH. MORE. Listen to the whole thing below.