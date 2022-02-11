Rema announces debut album ‘Rave & Roses,’ shares “Calm Down”

Rising Nigerian Afro-pop star Rema has announced his debut album, Rave & Roses, due March 25 (pre-order). Along with the announcement comes the breezy new single, "Calm Down," which was produced by Andre Vibez and London. Rema says:

"Calm Down" is about the events that led me to finding love at the time. It started at a party where I saw a girl who stood out from other girls so I felt like shooting my shot. We spoke and danced... but her friends didn’t let me get any closer which killed the vibe, but afterwards when they weren’t there, we stayed in touch and hit it off.

Listen and watch the lyric video below...