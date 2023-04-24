Rema announces North American tour, including Coney Island

Afrobeats breakout Rema has announced a second North American tour in support of his debut album Rave & Roses. It begins at DC's Broccoli City Music Festival and includes some of Rema's biggest US shows yet, including stops in Philly, Boston, NYC, Chicago, LA, and more. He also plays Lollapalooza and Osheaga. Tickets go on sale Thursday (4/27) at 10 AM local time with Citi and artist presales beginning today (4/24).

The NYC show is July 22 at Coney Island Amphitheater. All dates are listed below.

Rema -- 2023 Tour Dates

6/1 - Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Barcelona

6/8 - Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Sound Madrid

6/9 - Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound Portugal

6/24 - Reims, France @ La Magnifique Society

6/25 - Paris, France @ Solidays Festival

6/28 - Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival

6/30 - Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ WOO HAH! x Rolling Loud

7/2 - Maramande, France @ Garorock Festival

7/4 - Montreux, Switzerland @ Montreux Jazz Festival

7/12 - Tønsberg, Norway @ Slottsfjell Festival

7/13 - Bern, Switzerland @ Gurtenfestival

7/15 - Washington, DC @ Broccoli City Music Festival

7/16 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

7/21 - Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston

7/22 - New York, NY @ Coney Island Amphitheatre

7/23 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

7/26 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

7/28 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

7/29 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

7/31 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

8/2 - Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater

8/3 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

8/5 - Montréal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival

8/6 - Toronto, ON @ History

8/11 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

8/12 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

8/15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

8/17 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern