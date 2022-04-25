Rema announces US tour

Rising Nigerian Afro-pop star Rema released his debut album, Rave & Roses, last month, and now he's announced a tour supporting it. The Rave & Roses World Tour begins this month and runs through the fall, with a US leg beginning in August. See all dates below.

The tour includes an NYC show on September 2 at Irving Plaza. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 29 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Wednesday, April 27 at 10 AM.

REMA: 2022 TOUR

Apr 29 2022 R&G ARENA Zambia

May 07 2022 REMA MNE FEST Kenya

May 15 2022 Chop Vegas Las Vegas, USA

Jun 04 2022 We Love Green Paris, France

Jun 17 2022 Strawberries & Creem Cambridge, UK

Jun 19 2022 DLT BRUNCH Malta

Jun 25 2022 Couleur Cafe Festival Brussels, Belgium

Jun 26 2022 OH MY FESTIVAL Rotterdam, Netherlands

Jun 28 2022 Kadetten Festival Sandvika, Norway

Jul 01 2022 AFRO NATION PORTUGAL

Jul 08 2022 WIRELESS FESTIVAL London, UK

Aug 11 2022 Neumos Seattle, WA

Aug 13 2022 August Hall San Francisco, CA

Aug 14 2022 Echoplex Los Angeles, CA

Aug 18 2022 Bluebird Theater Denver, CO

Aug 20 2022 House of Blues - Houston Houston, TX

Aug 21 2022 The Echo Lounge & Music Hall Dallas, TX

Aug 24 2022 Center Stage Atlanta, GA

Aug 26 2022 Pour House Minneapolis, MN

Aug 27 2022 Park West Chicago, IL The Promontory Chicago, IL

Aug 28 2022 The KING of CLUBS Columbus, OH

Aug 30 2022 The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia, PA

Sep 01 2022 The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD

Sep 02 2022 Irving Plaza New York, NY

Sep 03 2022 The Sinclair Cambridge, MA