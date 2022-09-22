Remember Sports announce ‘Leap Day’ EP coming tomorrow (listen to the title track)

Philadelphia indie-punks Remember Sports have announced a new EP, to be released tomorrow via Father/Daughter and Big Scary Monsters. The Leap Day EP is a followup to last year's Like A Stone, which was one of our favorite punk albums of 2021. Today Remember Sports have released the title track of Leap Day, a nostalgic and lyrically incisive jam with a music video to match. Vocalist Carmen Perry writes:

This is the first time we were able to work on music together since the pandemic, so I hope everyone can feel the joy and love that went into making this... We filmed the video at John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge, which is one of my favorite spots in Philadelphia. It was an insanely hot day, which I think is funny because the song takes place in the winter. Whatever season it is, I think we made a great EP for walking around your neighborhood on a sunny day and noticing things you never noticed before.

Check out the video for "Leap Day," plus the EP's track list and cover art, below.

Remember Sports Leap Day EP

TRACKLIST:

“Leap Day”

“Supervise”

“Ice Cream Heart”

“The One You Wanted”