Remember Sports announce new album ‘Like A Stone,’ share “Pinky Ring”

Philly indie-punks Remember Sports will release their fourth album, Like A Stone, on April 23 via Father/Daughter and Big Scary Monsters (pre-order). The first single is opening track "Pinky Ring," which just might be the most searing and anthemic (and best) thing this band has ever done. Listen and watch the video (by Tim McAleer) below.

Tracklist

1. Pinky Ring

2. Coffee Machine

3. Sentimentality

4. Easy

5. Eggs

6. Materialistic

7. Like a Stone

8. Clock

9. Falling Awake

10. Flossie Dickie

11. Out Loud

12. Odds Are

