Remember Sports announce tour with The Ophelias, Alexalone & 2nd Grade

Remember Sports have announced a sprawling North American tour coming up this spring and summer, with support from The Ophelias, Alexalone, and 2nd Grade, varying by show. The tour kicks off in Boston in May and stops in Toronto, Chicago, Denver, San Francisco, L.A., Austin, Nashville, and more. See all dates below.

The outing wraps up in NYC on July 28 at Bowery Ballroom, with 2nd Grade supporting. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24 at noon local, with a presale happening now.

Remember Sports 2023 tour loading...

Remember Sports -- 2023 Tour Dates

5/17 Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom *

5/18 Portland, ME @ SPACE *

5/19 Montreal, QC @ Diving Bell Social Club *

5/20 Toronto, ON @ Baby G *

5/21 Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary *

5/23 Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade *

5/24 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen *

5/25 Indianapolis, IN @ Healer *

5/26 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups *

5/27 Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe *

6/28 Kansas City, MO @ Farewell

6/30 Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

7/1 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Beehive

7/2 Boise, ID @ El Korah Shrine Basement

7/5 Seattle, WA @ Vera Project

7/6 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

7/8 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

7/10 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

7/12 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

7/14 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger +

7/15 Austin, TX @ The Ballroom +

7/17 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall +

7/18 Denton, TX @ Andy's Bar +

7/20 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR #

7/21 Atlanta, GA @ 529 #

7/22 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook #

7/25 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's #

7/28 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom #

* = with The Ophelias

+ = with Alexalone

# = with 2nd Grade