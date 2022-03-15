Remi Wolf announces tour w/ Jordana, Orion Sun & Hether

California artist Remi Wolf released her debut album, Juno, last year, and she's announced a new round of North American tour dates supporting it this fall. "The Gwingle Gwongle Tour" runs through September and October, stopping in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, Nashville, Boston, NYC, Toronto, and more. Hether, Orion Sun, and Jordana each open select dates - see them all below.

The NYC show is on October 11 at Terminal 5 with support from Jordana. Tickets to that, and all dates, go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Wednesday, 3/16 at 10 AM.

Speaking of Jordana, her debut studio LP Face the Wall is due out May 20 via Grand Jury, and she's touring with Wallows in May and playing some headlining shows in June, including an NYC date at Baby's All Right on June 4. See all of her upcoming dates, and watch the video for her recent single "Pressure Point," below.

REMI WOLF: 2022 TOUR

Sep 12 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst *

Sep 14 San Francisco, CA The Warfield Theatre *

Sep 17 Los Angeles, CA Shrine Expo Hall *

Sep 19 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren *

Sep 21 Boulder, CO Boulder Theater *

Sep 22 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre *

Sep 24 Dallas, TX The Factory in Deep Ellum #

Sep 25 Austin, TX Stubb's Bar-B-Q #

Sep 26 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall #

Sep 28 New Orleans, LA Republic NOLA #

Sep 30 Saint Petersburg, FL Jannus Live #

Oct 1 Orlando, FL The Plaza Live #

Oct 3 Atlanta, GA The Eastern #

Oct 4 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel &

Oct 6 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl Nashville &

Oct 7 Richmond, VA The National &

Oct 9 Boston, MA Roadrunner &

Oct 11 New York, NY Terminal 5 &

Oct 15 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall &

Oct 16 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall &

* - w/ Hether

# - w/ Orion Sun

& - w/ Jordana

JORDANA: 2022 TOUR

05-15 - Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Ampitheatre ^

05-16 - Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Ampitheatre ^

05-17 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum ^

05-18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall ^

05-20 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy ^

05-21 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle ^

05-23 - Orlando, FL - The Orlando Ampitheater ^

05-24 - Miami, FL - The Fillmore ^

05-26 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live ^

05-27 - St Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Ampitheatre ^

05-28 - Columbia, SC - The Senate ^

05-29 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore ^

06-02 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd

06-03 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s

06-04 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby’s All Right

06-05 - Cambridge, MA - The Middle East

06-07 - Toronto, ON - Drake Underground

06-09 - Chicago, IL - Schubas

06-10 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

06-13 - Portland, OR - Holocene

06-14 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

06-16 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

06-17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Moroccan Lounge

06-18 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

10-04 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel &

10-06 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville &

10-07 - Richmond, VA - The National &

10-11 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 &

10-15 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall &

10-16 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall &

^ - w/ Wallows

& - w/ Remi Wolf