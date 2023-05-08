Remi Wolf replacing Omar Apollo at Governors Ball 2023

The 2023 edition of NYC festival Governors Ball happens on June 9-11 at its new location, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, and there's been another change to the lineup. Omar Apollo, scheduled for Friday, will no longer be performing; a reason was not given by the festival, who wrote on Twitter, "Unfortunately, Omar Apollo will no longer be playing Gov Ball."

Remi Wolf has been added to Friday's lineup to replace Omar. She'll join Lil Uzi Vert, HAIM, Ice Spice, Metro Boomin (who replaced Davido), Diplo, Kim Petras, Joey Bada$$, 070 Shake, Tai Verdes, Saba, PJ Morton, MICHELLE, Maxo Kream, headliner Lizzo, and more on that day.

Governors Ball 2023 also features ODESZA, Lil Baby, Rina Sawayama, Finneas, Kenny Beats, Koffee, Snail Mail, Amber Mark, Syd, Suki Waterhouse, KennyHoopla, Sarah Kinsley, and more on Saturday, and Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, Sofi Tukker, Pusha T, Girl in Red, Central Cee, Tems, PinkPantheress, black midi, Sabrina Claudio, Phony Ppl, Haiku Hands, and more on Sunday. Tickets are on sale now, and you can see the updated lineup below.