Remo Drive announce 2022 tour with Jordana & more

Don't-call-them-emo band Remo Drive are currently on tour supporting last year's Epitaph-released, classic rock-leaning A Portrait of an Ugly Man, and now they've announced another round of headlining dates for 2022. Support comes from Jordana, Jackie Hayes, and Boyish, varying by date.

There's a NYC stop on January 22 at Music Hall of Williamsburg, and that show's with Jordana. Tickets for MHOW go on sale Friday (11/12) at noon. All dates on the tour poster below.

Stream A Portrait of an Ugly Man and Jordana's recently Magdalana Bay-featuring single: