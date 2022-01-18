Renata Zeiguer announces new album and tour, shares “Sunset Boulevard”

Brooklyn musician Renata Zeiguer has announced a new album, Picnic in the Dark, which will be out April 8 via Northern Spy. She made the record with producer Sam Evian, and the first single is the enchanting "Sunset Boulevard," that pulls influence from tropicalia and baroque psych. You watch the video, filmed at a carnival, below.

Renata will also be on tour with Summer Salt this spring, including an NYC show at Brooklyn Made on March 10 and an L.A. show at the Roxy on April 3. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, January 21, and all dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. "Sunset Boulevard”

2. “Eloise”

3. “Evergreen”

4. “Whack-a-mole”

5. “Picnic In The Dark”

6. “Mark The Date”

7. “Child”

8. “Burning Castle”

9. “Avalanche”

10. “Carmen”

11. “Alone With Someone Else”

12. “Primavera”

Renata Zeiguer - 2022 Tour Dates

March 5 @ Vekmans, Atlanta, GA*

March 6 @ Richmond Music Hall, Richmond, VA*

March 8 @ Metro Gallery, Baltimore, MD*

March 9 @ World Cafe Live, Philadelphia, PA*

March 10 @ Brooklyn Made, New York, NY*

March 11 @ Crystal Ballroom, Boston, MA*

March 12 @ Empire Live, Albany, NY*

March 13 @ Horseshoe, Toronto, ON*

March 15 @ Montage Music Hall, Rochester, NY*

March 16 @ Big Room Bar, Columbus, OH*

March 17 @ The Shelter, Detroit, MI*

March 18 @ Beat Kitchen, Chicago, IL*

March 19 @ Slowdown, Omaha, NE*

March 22 @ Meow Wolf, Denver, CO*

March 23 @ Soundwell, Salt Lake City, UT*

March 25 @ Alma Mater, Tacoma, WA*

March 26 @ Chop Suey, Seattle, WA*

March 27 @ Sessions Music Hall, Eugene, OR*

March 29 @ Felton Music Hall, Felton, CA*

March 30 @ Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco, CA*

April 1 @ Ventura Music Hall, Ventura, CA*

April 2 @ Parish Room, Anaheim, CA*

April 3 @ Roxy, Los Angeles, CA*

April 4 @ Soda Bar, San Diego, CA*

April 6 @ Club Congress, Tucson, AZ*

*w/ Summer Salt