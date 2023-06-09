Restraining Order announce new LP ‘Locked In Time,’ share “Misled” (video & exclusive vinyl)

West Springfield, Mass punks Restraining Order have announced that they'll follow their great 2019 debut LP This World Is Too Much with their sophomore album Locked In Time on July 21 via Triple B Records. The album was recorded and produced by drummer Will Hirst, and the first single is "Misled." It's a fast-paced ripper that's got all the energy of the hardcore scene that birthed Restraining Order, and there's a melodic street punk vibe in there too. Listen and check out the video below.

We've got an exclusive splatter vinyl variant (ultra clear w/ canary yellow, black & white) up for pre-order now and limited to just 250 copies. Here's a mock-up:

Restraining Order also have a bunch of tour dates coming up. They're opening part of the Drain tour, alongside Drug Church, Magnitude, and Gel; they're hitting Europe and the UK with No Pressure, Sunami, Pain of Truth, and C4; and they're opening the second of Gorilla Biscuits' two Brooklyn shows. That's the one on September 9 at Monarch that also includes Cold World, Fucked Up, BIB, and Combust on its stacked bill. Tickets for that show are still available.

Restraining Order have a few other upcoming shows and fests coming up too. All dates are listed below.

Pick up our splatter vinyl variant here.

Tracklist

1. Addicted (Reprise)

2. Left Unsaid

3. Inmates

4. Should’ve Known

5. Misled

6. Fight Back

7. Another Better Day

8. On The Run

9. Wouldn’t You Agree?

10. Locked In Time

11. Breakout

12. Painted World

Restraining Order -- 2023 Tour Dates

w/ Drain + Drug Church + Magnitude + Gel

6/12 – Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern

6/13 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

6/14 – Tampa, FL – Brass Mug

6/16 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

6/17 – Dallas, TX – The Factory

6/18 – Austin, TX – Oblivion Access Festival

w/ No Pressure + Sunami + Pain of Truth + C4

6/22 – London, UK – Oslo-Hackney

6/23 – Manchester, UK – Outbreak Festival

6/24 – Ysselstein, NL – Jera On Air Festival

6/25 – Hamburg, DE – Booze Cruise Festival

6/26 – Karlsruhe, DE – Stadtmitte

6/27 – Zurich, CH – Dynamo

6/28 – Padova, IT – Sherwood Festival

6/29 – Milan, IT – Legend Club

6/30 – Munich, DE – Feierwerk

7/1 – Nuremberg, DE – Desi

7/2 – Vienna, AT – Arena

7/3 – Budapest, HU – Durer Kurt

7/4 – Warsaw, PL – Hydrozagadka

7/5 – Berlin, DE – Cassiopeia

7/6 – Erfurt, DE – Veb Kultur

7/7 – Dresden, DE – Chemiefrabrik

7/8 – Ypres, BE – Ieperfest

7/21 – Chicago, IL – The Rumble Festival

7/29 – 7/30 – Los Angeles, CA – Sound and Fury Festival

8/6 - Wallingford, CT @ Cherry Street w/ Crown Court + Violent Way

w/ Mindforce, Simulakra, Scarab

8/18 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

8/19 - Syracuse, NY - Silver Street

8/20 - Portland, ME - The Cavern

9/9 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Monarch w/ Gorilla Biscuits, Cold World, Fucked Up, BIB

10/27-10/29 - Gainesville, FL - The Fest

11/17-11/19 - Tulsa, OK - Flyover Festival