Restraining Order announce release shows with Candy Apple, Burning Lord & more

Massachusetts punks Restraining Order have announced a record release weekend for their upcoming sophomore LP Locked In Time, with shows in Mass, NYC, and Philly with Candy Apple and Burning Lord on all dates, plus other bands in each city.

The NYC show is on August 12 at TV Eye on Ridgewood with Candy Apple, Burning Lord, Dead Last, and The Stress. Tickets will be on sale soon. All dates and tour poster below.

Restraining Order also open the second of Gorilla Biscuits' two Brooklyn Monarch shows, the one on September 9 with Cold World, Fucked Up, Bib, and Combust. Tickets are still available.

Locked In Time comes out 7/21 via Triple B Records, and we've got an exclusive splatter vinyl variant up for pre-order now that's limited to just 250 copies. It looks like this:

If you haven't heard Locked In Time's lead single "Misled" yet, check out the video for that:

Meanwhile, Restraining Order are currently on a Europe tour with No Pressure, Sunami, Pain of Truth, and C4, and this happened:

We've also got exclusive variants of the new Pain of Truth and Sunami records.

Restraining Order -- 2023 Tour Dates

w/ No Pressure + Sunami + Pain of Truth + C4

6/27 – Zurich, CH – Dynamo

6/28 – Padova, IT – Sherwood Festival

6/29 – Milan, IT – Legend Club

6/30 – Munich, DE – Feierwerk

7/1 – Nuremberg, DE – Desi

7/2 – Vienna, AT – Arena

7/3 – Budapest, HU – Durer Kurt

7/4 – Warsaw, PL – Hydrozagadka

7/5 – Berlin, DE – Cassiopeia

7/6 – Erfurt, DE – Veb Kultur

7/7 – Dresden, DE – Chemiefrabrik

7/8 – Ypres, BE – Ieperfest

7/21 – Chicago, IL – The Rumble Festival

7/29 – 7/30 – Los Angeles, CA – Sound and Fury Festival

8/6 - Wallingford, CT @ Cherry Street w/ Crown Court + Violent Way

Record release weekend w/ Candy Apple, Burning Lord:

8/11 - Holyoke, MA - Dracula w/ Broken Vow, Fraud

8/12 - Ridgewood, NY - TV Eye w/ Dead Last, The Stress

8/13 - Philadelphia, PA - Foto Club w/ Firestarter, Cutdown

w/ Mindforce, Simulakra, Scarab

8/18 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

8/19 - Syracuse, NY - Silver Street

8/20 - Portland, ME - The Cavern

9/9 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Monarch w/ Gorilla Biscuits, Cold World, Fucked Up, BIB

10/27-10/29 - Gainesville, FL - The Fest

11/17-11/19 - Tulsa, OK - Flyover Festival