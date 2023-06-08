Reunited Biohazard plan new album, playing shows

Biohazard's classic lineup, featuring vocalist and bassist Evan Seinfeld, made its live return in the US last month Milwaukee Metalfest, and they have more shows coming -- and a plans for a new album. As MetalSucks points out, Seinfeld discussed the plans in a post on Instagram, writing, "Reuniting with Biohazard after 12 years and seeing what we have all accomplished on our own, many incredible things and now so hopeful optimistic and excited for this new chapter where once again all things are possible if you believe. We are going to write a new album, released a documentary film with our brother at @stonefilmsnyc ,create a new branded line of merchandise and of course tour of the world."

"The only thing constant in life is change," Seinfeld continues. "At one point in my life I had closed the chapter on Biohazard thinking there was nothing left for me to do or accomplish and now I see so many possibilities because the energy when the four of us are together is boundless. Four kids from Brooklyn who went from the street corner to festival main stages Arenas and stadiums. Biohazard sold millions of albums and played thousands of concerts in 100 countries around the world. This was my life education to see the entire world as an ambassador of positivity with my music in our metal hard-core and even hip-hop styles. All of the incredible human connections I made and all of the emotions I’ve experienced have helped shape me into who I am today." Read his message in full below.

Next for Biohazard are a pair of shows in NYC: Friday, June 16 at Irving Plaza, with Indecision and King Nine is sold out, but tickets are still available for a matinee show on Sunday, June 18 at Irving Plaza, which is with Sworn Enemy, Sheer Terror, Fury of Five, Subzero, and Incendiary Device.

Biohazard also have Europe and UK dates this summer, then return to the US in September for Blue Ridge Rock Festival. See all of their upcoming dates below.

BIOHAZARD: 2023 TOUR

Jun. 16, 2023 Irving Plaza New York, NY

Jun. 18, 2023 Old School NYC Matinee Irving Plaza New York, NY

Jul. 31, 2023 MetalDays 2023 Velenje, Slovenia

Aug. 1, 2023 Barba Negra Budapest, Hungary

Aug. 3, 2023 Columbia Theater Berlin, Germany

Aug. 4, 2023 Pol'and'Rock Festival 2023 Kostrzyn Nad Odrą, Poland

Aug. 5, 2023 Wacken Open Air 2023 Wacken, Germany

Aug. 6, 2023 Lokerse Feesten 2023 Lokeren, Belgium

Aug. 8, 2023 Progresja Warsaw, Poland

Aug. 9, 2023 Kamienna 123 Parking Wrocław, Poland

Aug. 10, 2023 Brutal Assault 2023 Jaroměř, Czech Republic

Aug. 12, 2023 Alcatraz 2023 Kortrijk, Belgium

Aug. 13, 2023 Bloodstock Walton On Trent, United Kingdom

Aug. 15, 2023 KK's Steel Mill Wolverhampton, United Kingdom

Aug. 16, 2023 Manchester Academy Manchester, United Kingdom

Aug. 17, 2023 O2 Academy Islington London, United Kingdom

Aug. 19, 2023 Dynamo Metal Fest 2023 Eindhoven, Netherlands

Aug. 20, 2023 SITE DE KERAMPUILH CARHAIX Carhaix-plouguer, France

Sep. 7 - 10, 2023 Blue Ridge Rock Festival 2023 Alton, VA