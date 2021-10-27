Reverend Horton Heat on tour, dates with Nashville Pussy, Toadies, more
Rockabilly and surf rock great the Reverend Horton Heat is back in his natural habitat -- on tour -- and plays Knoxville, TN tonight (10/27) before hooking with with Nashville Pussy for a string of dates through the South and Southwest. He's also got 2021 dates with Toadies, Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys, Voodoo Glow Skulls and more.
The Rev has also just announced a spring 2022 tour with Koffin Kats that kicks off May 11 in Joplin, MO and runs through June 3 in Asheville, NC. That run includes NJ shows at The Stanhope House on May 25, Teaneck's Debonair Music Hall on May 26, and Asbury Lanes on May 29. Tickets for spring 2022 shows go on sale Thursday, October 28 at 10 AM local time. All tour dates are listed below.
REVEREND HORTON HEAT - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES
Wed, OCT 27 - The Concourse - Knoxville, TN
Thu, OCT 28 - Hargray Capitol Theatre - Macon, GA - w/ Nashville Pussy
Fri, OCT 29 - The Wormhole Neighborhood Pub & Music Venue - Savannah, GA - w/ Nashville Pussy
Sat, OCT 30 - Henrys Depot - Sanford, FL - w/ Nashville Pussy
Sun, OCT 31 - Skipper's Smokehouse - Tampa, FL - w/ Nashville Pussy
Tue, NOV 2 - Alabama Music Box - Mobile, AL - w/ Nashville Pussy
Wed, NOV 3 - Martin's Restaurant & Bar - Jackson, MS - w/ Nashville Pussy
Thu, NOV 4 - Tipitina's Uptown - New Orleans, LA - w/ Nashville Pussy, Toadies
Fri, NOV 5 - House of Blues Houston - Houston, TX - w/ Nashville Pussy, Toadies
Sat, NOV 6 - Empire Control Room & Garage - Austin, TX - w/ Nashville Pussy, 40 Acre Mule
Sun, NOV 7 - The Factory Deep - Dallas, TX - w/ Nashville Pussy, Toadies
Sat, NOV 27 - Sister Bar - Albuquerque, NM - w/ Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys, Wayne Hancock
Sun, NOV 28 - Rhythm Room - Phoenix, AZ - w/ Wayne Hancock, Big Sandy
Tue, NOV 30 - The Space - Las Vegas, NV - w/ Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys, Voodoo Glow Skulls
Wed, DEC 1 - Pappy & Harriet's - Pioneertown, CA - w/ Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys, Wayne Hancock
Thu, DEC 2 - Belly Up Tavern - Solana Beach, CA - w/ Wayne Hancock, Big Sandy
Fri, DEC 3 - Alex's Bar - Long Beach, CA - w/ Wayne Hancock
Sat, DEC 4 - Alex's Bar - Long Beach, CA - w/ Wayne Hancock
Sun, DEC 5 - The Ritz - San Jose, CA - w/ Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys, Wayne Hancock
Tue, DEC 7 - Harlow's Restaurant & Nightclub - Sacramento, CA - w/ Wayne Hancock, Big Sandy
Wed, DEC 8 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA - w/ Wayne Hancock, Big Sandy
Thu, DEC 9 - Whiteside Theatre - Corvallis, OR - w/ Wayne Hancock
Fri, DEC 10 - Capitol Theater - Olympia, WA - w/ Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys, Wayne Hancock
Sat, DEC 11 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA - w/ Wayne Hancock, Big Sandy
Sun, DEC 12 - Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR - w/ Wayne Hancock, Big Sandy
Mon, DEC 13 - Volcanic Theatre Pub - Bend, OR - w/ Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys, Wayne Hancock
Wed, DEC 15 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT - w/ Wayne Hancock, Big Sandy
Thu, DEC 16 - Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO - w/ Wayne Hancock
Sat, DEC 18 - Trees - Dallas, TX - w/ Wayne Hancock
Tue, DEC 28 - Aztec Theatre - San Antonio, TX - w/ Toadies, Drakulas
Fri, JAN 14, 2022 - Rich’s Billiards - Corpus Christi, TX
Sat, JAN 15, 2022 - The Hop Shop - Harlingen, TX
Sat, FEB 5, 2022 - Rockin' Race Jamboree - Torremolinos, Spain - w/ Wayne Hancock, Hacienda Brothers, Clint Bradley, The Surfrajettes
Sun, FEB 20, 2022 - Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee - Immokalee, FL
Wed, MAY 11, 2022 - The Coda Concert House - Joplin, MO
Thu, MAY 12, 2022 - The Outland - Springfield, MO - w/ Koffin Kats
Fri, MAY 13, 2022 - The Blue Note - Columbia, MO - w/ Koffin Kats
Sat, MAY 14, 2022 - Emerson Theater - Indianapolis, IN - w/ Koffin Kats
Sun, MAY 15, 2022 - Westside Bowl - Youngstown, OH - w/ Koffin Kats
Tue, MAY 17, 2022 - Phantom Power - Millersville, PA - w/ Koffin Kats
Wed, MAY 18, 2022 - The Gin Mill and Grille - Northampton, PA - w/ Koffin Kats
Thu, MAY 19, 2022 - Wally's Pub - Hampton, NH - w/ Koffin Kats
Fri, MAY 20, 2022 - Aura - Portland, ME - w/ Koffin Kats
Sat, MAY 21, 2022 - Park City Music Hall - Bridgeport, CT - w/ Koffin Kats
Sun, MAY 22, 2022 - Palace Theater - Stafford Springs, CT - w/ Koffin Kats
Wed, MAY 25, 2022 - The Stanhope House - Stanhope, NJ - w/ Koffin Kats
Thu, MAY 26, 2022 - Debonair Music Hall - Teaneck, NJ - w/ Koffin Kats
Fri, MAY 27, 2022 - City Winery Washington DC - Washington, DC - w/ Koffin Kats
Sun, MAY 29, 2022 - Asbury Lanes - Asbury Park, NJ - w/ Koffin Kats
Mon, MAY 30, 2022 - Anchor Rock Club - Atlantic City, NJ - w/ Koffin Kats
Wed, JUN 1, 2022 - The Bunker Brewpub & Cadence Hall - Virginia Beach, VA - w/ Koffin Kats
Fri, JUN 3, 2022 - The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC - w/ Koffin Kats
Fri, JUN 17, 2022 - Hellfest 2022 - Clisson, France
Fri, JUN 17, 2022 - Azkena Rock Festival 2022 - Gasteiz / Vitoria, Spain - w/ The Offspring, Social Distortion, Fu Manchu, Brian Wilson, Patti Smith