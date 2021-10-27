Reverend Horton Heat on tour, dates with Nashville Pussy, Toadies, more

Rockabilly and surf rock great the Reverend Horton Heat is back in his natural habitat -- on tour -- and plays Knoxville, TN tonight (10/27) before hooking with with Nashville Pussy for a string of dates through the South and Southwest. He's also got 2021 dates with Toadies, Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys, Voodoo Glow Skulls and more.

The Rev has also just announced a spring 2022 tour with Koffin Kats that kicks off May 11 in Joplin, MO and runs through June 3 in Asheville, NC. That run includes NJ shows at The Stanhope House on May 25, Teaneck's Debonair Music Hall on May 26, and Asbury Lanes on May 29. Tickets for spring 2022 shows go on sale Thursday, October 28 at 10 AM local time. All tour dates are listed below.

REVEREND HORTON HEAT - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

Wed, OCT 27 - The Concourse - Knoxville, TN

Thu, OCT 28 - Hargray Capitol Theatre - Macon, GA - w/ Nashville Pussy

Fri, OCT 29 - The Wormhole Neighborhood Pub & Music Venue - Savannah, GA - w/ Nashville Pussy

Sat, OCT 30 - Henrys Depot - Sanford, FL - w/ Nashville Pussy

Sun, OCT 31 - Skipper's Smokehouse - Tampa, FL - w/ Nashville Pussy

Tue, NOV 2 - Alabama Music Box - Mobile, AL - w/ Nashville Pussy

Wed, NOV 3 - Martin's Restaurant & Bar - Jackson, MS - w/ Nashville Pussy

Thu, NOV 4 - Tipitina's Uptown - New Orleans, LA - w/ Nashville Pussy, Toadies

Fri, NOV 5 - House of Blues Houston - Houston, TX - w/ Nashville Pussy, Toadies

Sat, NOV 6 - Empire Control Room & Garage - Austin, TX - w/ Nashville Pussy, 40 Acre Mule

Sun, NOV 7 - The Factory Deep - Dallas, TX - w/ Nashville Pussy, Toadies

Sat, NOV 27 - Sister Bar - Albuquerque, NM - w/ Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys, Wayne Hancock

Sun, NOV 28 - Rhythm Room - Phoenix, AZ - w/ Wayne Hancock, Big Sandy

Tue, NOV 30 - The Space - Las Vegas, NV - w/ Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys, Voodoo Glow Skulls

Wed, DEC 1 - Pappy & Harriet's - Pioneertown, CA - w/ Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys, Wayne Hancock

Thu, DEC 2 - Belly Up Tavern - Solana Beach, CA - w/ Wayne Hancock, Big Sandy

Fri, DEC 3 - Alex's Bar - Long Beach, CA - w/ Wayne Hancock

Sat, DEC 4 - Alex's Bar - Long Beach, CA - w/ Wayne Hancock

Sun, DEC 5 - The Ritz - San Jose, CA - w/ Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys, Wayne Hancock

Tue, DEC 7 - Harlow's Restaurant & Nightclub - Sacramento, CA - w/ Wayne Hancock, Big Sandy

Wed, DEC 8 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA - w/ Wayne Hancock, Big Sandy

Thu, DEC 9 - Whiteside Theatre - Corvallis, OR - w/ Wayne Hancock

Fri, DEC 10 - Capitol Theater - Olympia, WA - w/ Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys, Wayne Hancock

Sat, DEC 11 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA - w/ Wayne Hancock, Big Sandy

Sun, DEC 12 - Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR - w/ Wayne Hancock, Big Sandy

Mon, DEC 13 - Volcanic Theatre Pub - Bend, OR - w/ Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys, Wayne Hancock

Wed, DEC 15 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT - w/ Wayne Hancock, Big Sandy

Thu, DEC 16 - Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO - w/ Wayne Hancock

Sat, DEC 18 - Trees - Dallas, TX - w/ Wayne Hancock

Tue, DEC 28 - Aztec Theatre - San Antonio, TX - w/ Toadies, Drakulas

Fri, JAN 14, 2022 - Rich’s Billiards - Corpus Christi, TX

Sat, JAN 15, 2022 - The Hop Shop - Harlingen, TX

Sat, FEB 5, 2022 - Rockin' Race Jamboree - Torremolinos, Spain - w/ Wayne Hancock, Hacienda Brothers, Clint Bradley, The Surfrajettes

Sun, FEB 20, 2022 - Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee - Immokalee, FL

Wed, MAY 11, 2022 - The Coda Concert House - Joplin, MO

Thu, MAY 12, 2022 - The Outland - Springfield, MO - w/ Koffin Kats

Fri, MAY 13, 2022 - The Blue Note - Columbia, MO - w/ Koffin Kats

Sat, MAY 14, 2022 - Emerson Theater - Indianapolis, IN - w/ Koffin Kats

Sun, MAY 15, 2022 - Westside Bowl - Youngstown, OH - w/ Koffin Kats

Tue, MAY 17, 2022 - Phantom Power - Millersville, PA - w/ Koffin Kats

Wed, MAY 18, 2022 - The Gin Mill and Grille - Northampton, PA - w/ Koffin Kats

Thu, MAY 19, 2022 - Wally's Pub - Hampton, NH - w/ Koffin Kats

Fri, MAY 20, 2022 - Aura - Portland, ME - w/ Koffin Kats

Sat, MAY 21, 2022 - Park City Music Hall - Bridgeport, CT - w/ Koffin Kats

Sun, MAY 22, 2022 - Palace Theater - Stafford Springs, CT - w/ Koffin Kats

Wed, MAY 25, 2022 - The Stanhope House - Stanhope, NJ - w/ Koffin Kats

Thu, MAY 26, 2022 - Debonair Music Hall - Teaneck, NJ - w/ Koffin Kats

Fri, MAY 27, 2022 - City Winery Washington DC - Washington, DC - w/ Koffin Kats

Sun, MAY 29, 2022 - Asbury Lanes - Asbury Park, NJ - w/ Koffin Kats

Mon, MAY 30, 2022 - Anchor Rock Club - Atlantic City, NJ - w/ Koffin Kats

Wed, JUN 1, 2022 - The Bunker Brewpub & Cadence Hall - Virginia Beach, VA - w/ Koffin Kats

Fri, JUN 3, 2022 - The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC - w/ Koffin Kats

Fri, JUN 17, 2022 - Hellfest 2022 - Clisson, France

Fri, JUN 17, 2022 - Azkena Rock Festival 2022 - Gasteiz / Vitoria, Spain - w/ The Offspring, Social Distortion, Fu Manchu, Brian Wilson, Patti Smith