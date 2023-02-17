Reverend Horton Heat touring this summer with The Delta Bombers (2023 dates)
Psychobilly great The Reverend Horton Heat is on the road more weeks than not, and has a very busy 2023 schedule lined up. In March he's got Midwest dates with Scott H. Biram (aka The Dirty Old One Man Band) and this summer he'll be out with The Delta Bombers, hitting the rest of North America. All dates are listed below.
The tour includes stops at Brooklyn Monarch on July 19 and Asbury Park's Stone Pony on July 20.
--
The Reverend Horton Heat - 2023 Tour Dates
Wed, MAR 1 - Knuckleheads - Kansas City, MO w/ Scott H. Biram
Thu, MAR 2 - Red Flag - St. Louis, MO w/ Scott H. Biram
Fri, MAR 3 - Buskirk-Chumley Theater - Bloomington, IN w/ Scott H. Biram
Sat, MAR 4 - Fitzgerald's - Berwyn, IL w/ Scott H. Biram
Sun, MAR 5 - Wildwood Smokehouse & Saloon - Iowa City, IA w/ Scott H. Biram
Tue, MAR 7 - Lefty's Live Music - Des Moines, IA w/ Scott H. Biram
Wed, MAR 8 - Zoo Bar - Lincoln, NE w/ Scott H. Biram
Thu, MAR 9 - Wave - Wichita, KS w/ Scott H. Biram
Sat, MAR 11 - Trees - Dallas, TX w/ Scott H. Biram
Fri, MAR 24 - Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX
Sat, APR 1 - Continental Club - Houston, TX w/ Pinata Protest
Fri, APR 7 - Buck's Backyard - Buda, TX
Sat, APR 8 - Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall - Fort Worth, TX
Sat, APR 15 - Carney Fest 2023 - Tulsa, OK
Thu, APR 27 - Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO w/ The Delta Bombers
Fri, APR 28 - The Oriental Theater - Denver, CO w/ The Delta Bombers
Sat, APR 29 - Mesa Theater - Grand Junction, CO w/ The Delta Bombers
Sun, APR 30 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT w/ The Delta Bombers
Mon, MAY 1 - Argyros Performing Arts Center - Ketchum, ID w/ The Delta Bombers
Tue, MAY 2 - Neurolux Lounge - Boise, ID w/ The Delta Bombers
Thu, MAY 4 - Volcanic Theatre Pub - Bend, OR w/ The Delta Bombers, Dusty 45's
Fri, MAY 5 - Bossanova Ballroom - Portland, OR w/ The Delta Bombers
Sat, MAY 6 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA w/ The Delta Bombers
Sun, MAY 7 - Wild Buffalo House Of Music - Bellingham, WA w/ The Delta Bombers
Mon, MAY 8 - Tracyton Movie House - Bremerton, WA w/ The Delta Bombers
Tue, MAY 9 - Whirled Pies Downtown - Eugene, OR w/ The Delta Bombers
Thu, MAY 11 - Humboldt Brews - Arcata, CA w/ The Delta Bombers
Fri, MAY 12 - Tackle Box Bar & Grill - Chico, CA w/ The Delta Bombers
Sat, MAY 13 - Bally's Lake Tahoe - South Lake Tahoe, NV w/ The Delta Bombers
Sun, MAY 14 - Goldfield Trading Post Roseville - Roseville, CA w/ The Delta Bombers
Tue, MAY 16 - The Animas City Theatre - Durango, CO
Wed, JUN 21 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN
Thu, JUN 22 - Summerfest 2023 - Milwaukee, WI
Fri, JUN 23 - EPIC Event Center - Green Bay, WI
Sat, JUN 24 - Northern Roundup Vintage Weekend - Gleason, WI
Mon, JUL 3 - City Winery Nashville - Nashville, TN w/ The Delta Bombers
Wed, JUL 5 - Musica - Akron, OH w/ The Delta Bombers
Thu, JUL 6 - Montage Music Hall - Rochester, NY w/ The Delta Bombers
Fri, JUL 7 - City Winery Boston - Boston, MA w/ The Delta Bombers
Sat, JUL 8 - Stone Church - Brattleboro, VT w/ The Delta Bombers
Sun, JUL 9 - Broad Brook Opera House - East Windsor, CT w/ The Delta Bombers
Tue, JUL 11 - The Music Room - West Yarmouth, MA w/ The Delta Bombers
Wed, JUL 12 - Alchemy - Providence, RI w/ The Delta Bombers
Thu, JUL 13 - Wally's Pub - Hampton, NH w/ The Delta Bombers
Fri, JUL 14 - Aura - Portland, ME w/ The Delta Bombers
Sat, JUL 15 - Taffeta - Lowell, MA w/ The Delta Bombers
Sun, JUL 16 - Daryl's House - Pawling, NY w/ The Delta Bombers
Tue, JUL 18 - Cafe Nine - New Haven, CT w/ The Delta Bombers
Wed, JUL 19 - The Brooklyn Monarch - Kings County, NY w/ The Delta Bombers
Thu, JUL 20 - Stone Pony - Asbury Park, NJ w/ The Delta Bombers
Fri, JUL 21 - City Winery Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA w/ The Delta Bombers
Sat, JUL 22 - The Hamilton - Washington, D.c., DC w/ The Delta Bombers
Sun, JUL 23 - Vinoski Winery - Belle Vernon, PA w/ The Delta Bombers
Tue, JUL 25 - Beachland Ballroom & Tavern - Cleveland, OH w/ The Delta Bombers
Wed, JUL 26 - Blind Pig - Ann Arbor, MI w/ The Delta Bombers
Thu, JUL 27 - City Winery Chicago - Chicago, IL w/ The Delta Bombers
Fri, JUL 28 - The Castle Theatre - Bloomington, IL w/ The Delta Bombers
Sat, JUL 29 - The Blue Note - Columbia, MO w/ The Delta Bombers
Sun, JUL 30 - The Coda Concert House - Joplin, MO w/ The Delta Bombers