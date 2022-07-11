Reverend Vince Anderson documentary screening in NYC (watch the trailer)

For over two decades The Reverend Vince Anderson has been preaching his "dirty gospel" almost every Monday night in Williamsburg, first at Black Betty and since 2009 at Union Pool, with his band The Love Choir that has included members of TV on the Radio, Gang Gang Dance, and more. His story is the subject of Nick Canfield's new documentary, The Reverend: Minister of Music.

After coming to New York in the 90's to enter seminary, Vince dropped out to follow his second calling - music. With his band The Love Choir, he has played a now legendary weekly residency for over twenty years. Reconnecting with his faith and using his intense soulful music, he began to preach a type of spirituality that meets people where they are, is open to everyone, and moves every single person that sees him play. Reverend Vince is also deeply involved in social activism, working with other progressive Christians at home and around the country to build inclusive communities. Filmed over four years in a largely observational style and featuring Questlove and members of TV On The Radio, THE REVEREND is a stirring concert film as well as an intimate portrait of Reverend Vince’s inspiring personal and spiritual life.

You can watch the trailer below.

The Reverend will make its theatrical premiere at one-week run at NYC's IFC Center starting July 22, with screenings at Alamo Drafthouse locations in NYC, LA, Austin, San Francisco and Raleigh in August and September, details TBA

There would be a Rev Vince show tonight (7/11) but Union Pool is still closed repairing damage from the five-alarm fire next door; hopefully they'll reopen soon. However, Love Choir members Ryan Sawyer and Smoota will play the basement of Dimes Square restaurant Bacaro (136 Division) tonight. More info here.