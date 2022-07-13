Rhett Miller announces new album ‘The Misfit,’ shares “Follow You Home,” touring

Rhett Miller has an album on the way, his first in four years. The Misfit is due September 16 via ATO (pre-order), and its lead single "Follow You Home" is out now. The album was cowritten and produced by Rhett's Hudson Valley, NY, neighbor and previous collaborator Sam Cohen (who's also worked with Kevin Morby, Sharon Van Etten, Danger Mouse, and more). "Follow You Home" is a gently rocking meditation on the idea of belonging, and features backing vocals from Cassandra Jenkins and Annie Nero. Rhett says:

I never thought I’d live out in the country north of New York City, or that I’d be one of only a handful of middle-class musicians who are able to make a good living. ‘Follow You Home’ came from wrestling with the idea of home as a place I never would’ve pictured—and yet I can’t imagine having wound up anywhere else.

About working with Sam Cohen, he said, "“As we were working we kept returning to the relationship between David Bowie and Brian Eno and the records they made together, and how fearless they were in their approach to finding the songs. It turned into a routine where every morning I’d leave home and drive over the mountain to his house, and by that evening we’d have a rough mix of a new song. The speed of creation was absolutely wild; in some ways I can’t even believe it happened."

Listen to "Follow You Home," and check out the full track list and album art (a painting by Ashley Longshore), below.

You can catch Rhett Miller on tour along the East Coast in July, including a Hamptons show on July 17 at the Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett (tickets). He'll be playing in New York again near his hometown on November 5 at Towne Crier in Beacon. Plus, his band Old 97's will be on the road starting in August. All dates below.

Rhett Miller 'The Misfit' loading...

The Misfit tracklist:

1) Heart Attack Days

2) Follow You Home

3) Go Through You

4) Already There

5) Just When It Gets Good

6) Beautiful Life

7) Fascination

8) The White Tops

9) Let Me Go There With You

10) Twelve Thirty Four

11) You’ll Be Glad

Upcoming Rhett Miller Tour Dates:

7/13 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall

7/14 - Asheville, SC - The Grey Eagle

7/15 - Greenville, SC - The Radio Room

7/16 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506

7/17 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage

7/18 - Amagansett, NY - The Stephen Talkhouse

7/28 - Aurora, IL - The Venue

7/29 - Evanston, IL - SPACE

7/30 - Wapakoneta, OH - Route 33 Rhythm & Brews

11/5 - Beacon NY - Towne Crier

Upcoming Old 97’s Tour Dates:

8/18 - Columbia, MO - Rose Park

8/19 - St Louis, MO - The Factory at the District

8/20 - Little Rock, AR - The Rev Room

9/13 - Montgomery, NY - City Winery Hudson Valley

9/14 - Syracuse, NY - The Lost Horizon

9/15 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room

9/16 - Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music Hall

9/17 - Hummelstown, PA - The Englewood Barn

9/18 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

9/20 - Newport, KY - The Southgate House

9/21 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

9/22 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

9/23 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall

9/24 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation at The Intersection

9/25 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II

9/27 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

9/28 - LaCrosse, WI - Cavalier Theater

9/29 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

9/30 - La Cygne, KS - Firewater Music Festival

10/1 - Indianapolis, IN - The Hi-Fi Annex

10/2 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall