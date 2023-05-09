Rhiannon Giddens announces first solo LP in 6 years & tour (listen to “You’re The One”)

Rhiannon Giddens has announced her new album You're The One, out August 18 via Nonesuch (pre-order). It's her first solo LP in six years. The title (and heartfelt title track, out now) draws from a moment Rhiannon shared with her 10-year-old son shortly after he was born. Listen to "You're The One" below.

You're The One was produced by Jack Splash, and recorded at Criteria Studios in Miami. The sole feature comes from Jason Isbell. Of the album, Rhiannon says, "I hope that people just hear American music. Blues, jazz, Cajun, country, gospel, and rock—it's all there. I like to be where it meets organically. They're fun songs, and I wanted them to have as much of a chance as they could to reach people who might dig them but don't know anything about what I do. If they're introduced to me through this record, they might go listen to other music I've made and make some new discoveries.” Check out the artwork and tracklist for You're The One below.

Rhiannon also announced a headlining tour today, with stops in Nashville, Chicago, Toronto, Philadelphia, Richmond, Berkeley, New York, Los Angeles, and more. Support on the road comes from Francesco Turrisi, Christian McBride, Dirk Powell & Justin Robinson, Adia Victoria, Charly Lowry, and The Legendary Ingramettes on various dates. Tickets go on sale May 19 at 10am.

The tour comes to NYC on March 16, 2024, at Beacon Theatre. All dates below.

Rhiannon Giddens, You're The One loading...

You're The One Tracklist

1. Too Little, Too Late, Too Bad

2. You’re the One

3. Yet to Be (feat. Jason Isbell)

4. Wrong Kind of Right

5. Another Wasted Life

6. You Louisiana Man

7. If You Don’t Know How Sweet It Is

8. Hen in the Foxhouse

9. Who Are You Dreaming Of

10. You Put the Sugar in My Bowl

11. Way Over Yonder

12. Good Ol’ Cider

Rhiannon Giddens -- 2023-2024 Tour Dates

May 11: Union Chapel, London, UK ~

May 12: Saint Andrews & Blackfriars Hall at Norfolk & Norwich Festival, Norwich, UK ~

May 13: Birmingham Town Hall, Birmingham, England ~

May 14: Saffron Hall, Saffron Walden, UK ~

May 26: Our Common Nature: An Appalachian Celebration, Knoxville, TN

May 27: Bijou Theatre, Knoxville, TN %

June 8-11: Ojai Festival, Ojai, CA ~

July 6: Festival dei Due Mondi, Spoleto, Italy ~

July 12: Umbria Jazz, Perugia, Italy ~

July 15: Pori Jazz Festival, Pori, FI $

July 17: Wigmore Hall, London, UK $

September 13: University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA^

September 14: The Sheldon, St. Louis, MO^

September 15: Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN^

September 17: Athenaeum Center, Chicago, IL*

September 18: Michigan Theatre, Ann Arbor, MI*

September 19: St. Cecilia Music Center, Grand Rapids, MI^

September 20: Royal Conservatory, Toronto, ON^

September 22: House of Blues, Boston, MA^

September 23: University of Maine, Orono, ME^

September 24: FreshGrass MASS MoCa Festival, North Adams, MA

September 26: Keswick Theater, Philadelphia, PA^

September 27: University of Maryland, College Park, MD^

September 28: Carolina Theater, Greensboro, NC^

September 30: University of North Carolina at Wilmington, Wilmington, NC^

October 1: Modlin Center at University of Richmond, Richmond, VA +

October 2: Paramount Theatre, Charlottesville, VA*

November 17: Zellerbach Hall, Berkeley, CA @

February 21, 2024: Barbican Centre, London, UK

March 16, 2024: Beacon Theatre, New York, NY

April 25, 2024: Ace Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

~ with Francesco Turrisi

$ with Christian McBride & Francesco Turrisi

% with Dirk Powell & Justin Robinson

^with Adia Victoria

*with Charly Lowry

+ with The Legendary Ingramettes

@ Silkroad Ensemble with Rhiannon Giddens