Ric Wilson announces collab EP with Chromeo & A-Trak, playing BV SXSW this week

Ric Wilson recently teamed up with Chromeo and A-Trak for the single "Pay It No Mind," and now they've announced a collaborative 9-song EP, CLUSTERFUNK, due March 31 via EMPIRE/Free Disco (pre-order). The EP features King Louie, Felicia Douglass of Dirty Projectors, STIC.MAN of Dead Prez, Kiéla Adira, and a passage from activist Mariame Kaba, and it features "Pay It No Mind" along with the just-released title track. The new song blends hip hop, funk, and soul, and comes with an impactful lyrical message. Check it out below.

Ahead of the EP's release, Ric Wilson will play two SXSW shows, including the free BrooklynVegan day party at Empire on Thursday (3/16). Ric plays at 5:10pm. RSVP here. Set times here.

Tracklist

1. Whiskey In My Coffee (Feat. King Louie)

2. Clusterfunk

3. Pay It No Mind

4. Gimmi A Minnit

5. Everyone Moves To LA (Feat. Felicia Douglass)

6. When Mariame Kabe Speaks Listen

7. Git Up Off My Neck (Feat. STIC.MAN of Dead Prez)

8. I’m Not A Leader I’m A Mouthpiece

9. Muted Not Voiceless (Feat. Kiéla Adira)

Ric Wilson Tour Dates

Thu. March 16 - Austin, TX @ Brooklyn Vegan & Resound Present Lost Weekend Day Party (5:10pm)

Fri. March 17 - Austin, TX @ Whole Planet Foundation - Whole Foods (525 N. Lamar Blvd) (2:05pm)

Chromeo Tour Dates

Sat. April 15 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

Thu. April 20 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

Sat. April 22 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

Fri. May 26 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/ Hot Chip, Coco & Breezy and Cimafunk

Fri. June 16 - Sun. June 18 - Anchorage, AK @ Sundown Solstice Festival

A-Trak Tour Dates

Sat. March 25 - Miami, FL - A-Trak & Friends @ Oasis Wynwood

Sat. April 1 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Rhythm & Vine