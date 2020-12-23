Rich McLoughlin (Killing Time, Breakdown) has passed away

Very sad news in the New York Hardcore community: reports are coming in that Rich McLoughlin of Killing Time and Breakdown has passed away. Cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Rich was an original member of Killing Time, dating back to when they were called Raw Deal, and he was part of Breakdown's original '87 demo lineup, who reunited in recent years. His bass playing on that Breakdown demo and Killing Time's 1989 debut LP Brightside has gone on to influence countless hardcore bands.

"When you look at this image what comes to mind?," Edgewood Records posted, along with a pic of the Breakdown demo. "That’s right, bass intros. Rest in Peace to Rich McLoughlin. Your playing influenced generation after generation of hardcore musicians."

Madball bassist Jorge "Hoya Roc" Guerra wrote, "It’s a sad day in the HXC universe... just found out one of the architects of my sound has passed away .. RICH was a cool guy and part of my all time favorite hXC band RAWDEAL !!!! Rich rest in piece and thanks for the music that molded me."

hate5six wrote, "It pains me to hear Rich McLoughlin has passed away. Killing Time. Breakdown. Raw Deal. I always appreciated you making time to talk to me at shows. Everything from filming to politics and just life. This is devastating for so many."

Dead City Records posted, "Original (and current) Breakdown and Killing Time musician Rich McLoughlin has sadly passed away. He was a pure musical talent and a complete pleasure to talk to anytime our paths crossed. His riffs/music will live on as some of the most classic NYHC songs ever!"

FYA Fest, who have hosted both Breakdown and Killing Time on their lineups, wrote, "Getting to have Breakdown and Killing Time be part of the fest in the last few years is something that will always mean a lot to me, rip Rich Mcloughlin."

Newer NYHC band Combust wrote, "RIP Rich McLoughlin of Breakdown/ Killing Time. NYHC legend. Killing Time is one of our biggest influences. A huge loss for the HC community."

Owen Thomas of another newer NYHC band, No Compromise, wrote, "RIP Rich McLoughlin. Thank you for your music, supporting No Compromise and for being one of the nicest friends I've had. I'll never forget the times I saw you live and how much I loved it. Rest In Peace brother. NYHC."

Rest in peace, Rich. You'll be missed.

Listen to some of Rich's classic music, watch some live videos, and see the full posts by those who paid tribute below...