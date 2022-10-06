Richard Dawson announces new album and companion film (watch the trailer)

Richard Dawson will release new album The Ruby Cord on November 18 via Domino imprint Weird World. It's the final part of his trilogy that started with Peasant and 2020, and has gone from the medieval era to the present and now the future. “So many of us are moving into these fantasy worlds,” says Dawson. “Whether it's actual constructed virtual realities, computer worlds, or retreating into even more fantastical realms…. conspiracy theories, nationalism, amateur football punditry. People construct their own world because this one is so flawed.”

The album opens with the sprawling, 40-minute "The Hermit" that "tells the story of a loner living in a bucolic dreamworld." Director James Hankins has made an accompanying "pop video" for the song, which will premiere online on November 18 following screenings across the UK. You can watch the trailer for it below.

The Ruby Cord:

1. The Hermit

2. Thicker Than Water

3. The Fool

4. Museum

5. The Tip of an Arrow

6. No-one

7. Horse and Rider

Cinema screenings

November 12 – Rio, London (4pm) ^

November 13 – Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds

November 14 – The Cube, Bristol ^

November 15 – Chapeltown Picture House, Manchester

November 16 - FACT, Liverpool

November 17 – Star & Shadow, Newcastle ^

November 18 – CCA, Glasgow

^ = in person Q&A