Richard Dawson’s Hen Ogledd prep ‘Free Humans’ (watch “Crimson Star” video)

UK singer-songwriter Richard Dawson, in solo mode, is known for knotty, experimental psych-folk on such records as Nothing Important and Peasant. If you've wondered what it might be like if he made pop music, or his version of it, he is doing just that with his quartet Hen Ogledd -- that also includes Rhodri Davies, Sally Pilkington and Dawn Bothwell -- who will release their new album, Free Humans, on September 25 via Domino imprint Weird World.

Hen Ogledd cite ABBA, 12th century mystic-composer-naturalist-visionary Hildegard von Bingen, and Werner Herzog as influences, but listening to new single "Crimson Star," it's more of a proggy synthpop vibe, and with Dawson's warm vocals things head into Robert Wyatt territory. (He looks just a little like Wyatt, too.) It's terrific, and Dawson tells us that ”Crimson Star” is "a gentle, pungent pop song about a retired entertainer looking back on their adventures during the heyday of space tourism." We've got the premiere of the song and its video, directed by Newcastle artists Deborah Bower. Watch that, and check out album art and tracklist, below.

Meanwhile, Dawson and Pilkington have also been making music during pandemic lockdown as Bulbils. Quite a lot of music, actually, as they've released 49 albums (not a typo) since March. You can check those out at Bulbils' Bandcamp. Dawson is also working on a new record with Finnish metal band Circle, so stay tuned for news on that.

Free Humans tracklist

Farewell

Trouble

Earworm

Crimson Star

Kebran Gospel Gossip

Remains

Paul is 9ft Tall (Marsh Gas)

Space Golf

Time Party

The Loch Ness Monster’s Song

Flickering Lights

Bwganod

Feral

Skinny Dippers