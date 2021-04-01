Richard Swift 7″ of previously unreleased comedy tracks coming out (stream it)

Beloved producer, solo artist, and member of The Shins, The Black Keys, etc, Richard Swift passed away in July of 2018. The Hex, an album he'd finished before he died, was released posthumously later that year, and now there's a new 7" single with some more of his previously unreleased material out. It's due out on physical media on June 25 via Secretly Canadian, and contains two comedy tracks, "KFC," which was recorded during the sessions that produced 2011's Walt Wolfman EP, and "A Man's Man," from the sessions for 2008's Onasis.

Secretly Canadian says:

Former KFC manager and visionary producer Richard Swift took his humour very seriously. His novelty songs are as important to his oeuvre as The Big Hits. In the wee hours of the morning at his National Freedom studio in Cottage Grove, Oregon, he would crank out one of these joke songs, which were often sent out to friends and associates on the East Coast so that it would be sitting in their inboxes come that workplace whistle blow. One such work, "KFC," recorded during the same sessions that brought us his famed 'Walt Wolfman' EP, is a scatological spoken word masterpiece. The track is paired with the unreleased "A Man's Man," recorded during Swift's "Onasis" sessions.

Stream both tracks below.