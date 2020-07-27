Richard Thompson played a free, socially distant outdoor show in NJ (pics, setlist, video)

Richard Thompson played a free show on the lawn of the Woodbridge High School in Woodbridge, NJ on Saturday (7/25) which was his second show there of the week. The first was part of the Woodbridge Wednesdays series on July 22 which got rained out just a few songs into his performance, despite playing "The Storm Won't Come" from his 2018 album 13 Rivers. This was the make-up show and featured much nicer weather, with the crowd spread wide across the lawn with everyone following social distancing measures.

Richard told the crowd that his last concert was in February and his next scheduled one is for April 2021, and that this was a special show for him. He played a career-spanning 90-minute set, including songs by Fairport Convention and his records with Linda Thompson. Friend and fellow singer-songwriter Zara Phillips, who Richard had accompanied at her Woodbridge Wednesdays show the week before, joined him for the second half of his set.

Check out pics, setlist and videos from the Woodbridge show below.

RICHARD THOMPSON @ WOODBRIDGE HIGH SCHOOL 7/25/2020 (via)

Soundcheck:

Goin' Back (Carole King cover)

Wall of Death (Richard & Linda Thompson song) (with Zara Phillips)

The Rattle Within (with Zara Phillips)

I Want to See the Bright Lights Tonight (Richard & Linda Thompson song) (with Zara Phillips)

Main set:

I Misunderstood

If I Could Live My Life Again

Crocodile Tears

Valerie

The Ghost of You Walks

Beeswing

From Galway to Graceland

Walking the Long Miles Home

Who Knows Where the Time Goes? (Fairport Convention song)

1952 Vincent Black Lightning

They Tore the Hippodrome Down

Keep Your Distance

Genesis Hall (Fairport Convention song)

Wall of Death (Richard & Linda Thompson song) (with Zara Phillips)

The Storm Won't Come (with Zara Phillips)

Dry My Tears and Move On (with Zara Phillips)

The Rattle Within (with Zara Phillips)

The Fortress (with Zara Phillips)

Encore:

Persuasion

Encore 2:

I Want to See the Bright Lights Tonight (Richard & Linda Thompson song) (with Zara Phillips)

When the Saints Rise Out of Their Graves (with Zara Phillips)

photos by P Squared