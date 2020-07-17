Richard Thompson playing free outdoor show in NJ ++ listen to his new lockdown EP

The great Richard Thompson has stayed busy during coronavirus quarantine, having done a number of livestream performances, and he also made a new acoustic EP, Bloody Noses, that he recorded entirely during lockdown. You can stream that below.

He's also doing a free, outdoor, socially distanced show on July 22 at Woodbridge High School in Woodbridge, NJ. It's part of the Woodbridge Wednesdays series. (He was a last-minute sub for Amy Helm who had to cancel.) The show's at 7:30 PM, and happens on the lawn of the high school. There will be food trucks and pets are welcome. More details here.

UPDATE: The 7/22 show got rained out and rescheduled for July 25.

Other upcoming Woodbridge Wednesday performers including Joanie Madden (7/29), The Big Takeover (8/5), and more.