Richard Thompson touring, playing “All Requests” shows in NYC

Guitar legend Richard Thompson will be on tour starting later this month, with shows across the Northeast through September. He's also got a few international dates as well -- check out his full schedule below.

In December, as he's done before, Richard will be playing three all-request shows at NYC's Symphony Space on December 15, 16, and 17. Audiences will draw from his 40+ album catalog and decades of experience to request songs in real time. Tickets for those shows go on sale this Thursday, August 4 at noon.

Richard Thompson - 2022 Tour Dates

Thu, AUG 11 - PLAYHOUSE Whitley Bay - Whitley Bay, United Kingdom

Sat, AUG 13 - Fairport's Cropredy Convention - Banbury, United Kingdom

Tue, AUG 30 - Caffè Lena - Saratoga Springs, NY

Wed, AUG 31 - Caffè Lena - Saratoga Springs, NY

Thu, SEP 1 - Caffè Lena - Saratoga Springs, NY

Sat, SEP 3 - Tanglewood Music Center - Lenox, MA

Sun, SEP 4 - Point of the Bluff Vineyards - Hammondsport, NY

Tue, SEP 6 - Sellersville Theater 1894 - Sellersville, PA

Wed, SEP 7 - Sundown Music Series - Haddon Heights, NJ

Thu, SEP 15 - Center For Arts In Natick - Natick, MA

Fri, SEP 16 - Waterville Opera House - Waterville, ME

Sat, SEP 17 - Narrows Center For The Arts - Fall River, MA

Thu, SEP 22 - Shalin Liu Performance Center - Rockport, MA

Fri, SEP 23 - The Colonial Theatre - Keene, NH

Sat, SEP 24 - Barre Opera House - Barre, VT

Nov. 12 - 26, 2022 - Southern African Music Safari - Cape Town, South Africa

Thu, DEC 15 - Symphony Space - New York, NY

Fri, DEC 16 - Symphony Space - New York, NY

Sat, DEC 17 - Symphony Space - New York, NY