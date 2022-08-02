Richard Thompson touring, playing “All Requests” shows in NYC

Richard Thompson touring, playing &#8220;All Requests&#8221; shows in NYC

photo by P Squared

Guitar legend Richard Thompson will be on tour starting later this month, with shows across the Northeast through September. He's also got a few international dates as well -- check out his full schedule below.

In December, as he's done before, Richard will be playing three all-request shows at NYC's Symphony Space on December 15, 16, and 17. Audiences will draw from his 40+ album catalog and decades of experience to request songs in real time. Tickets for those shows go on sale this Thursday, August 4 at noon.

Richard Thompson - 2022 Tour Dates
Thu, AUG 11 - PLAYHOUSE Whitley Bay - Whitley Bay, United Kingdom
Sat, AUG 13 - Fairport's Cropredy Convention - Banbury, United Kingdom
Tue, AUG 30 - Caffè Lena - Saratoga Springs, NY
Wed, AUG 31 - Caffè Lena - Saratoga Springs, NY
Thu, SEP 1 - Caffè Lena - Saratoga Springs, NY
Sat, SEP 3 - Tanglewood Music Center - Lenox, MA
Sun, SEP 4 - Point of the Bluff Vineyards - Hammondsport, NY
Tue, SEP 6 - Sellersville Theater 1894 - Sellersville, PA
Wed, SEP 7 - Sundown Music Series - Haddon Heights, NJ
Thu, SEP 15 - Center For Arts In Natick - Natick, MA
Fri, SEP 16 - Waterville Opera House - Waterville, ME
Sat, SEP 17 - Narrows Center For The Arts - Fall River, MA
Thu, SEP 22 - Shalin Liu Performance Center - Rockport, MA
Fri, SEP 23 - The Colonial Theatre - Keene, NH
Sat, SEP 24 - Barre Opera House - Barre, VT
Nov. 12 - 26, 2022 - Southern African Music Safari - Cape Town, South Africa
Thu, DEC 15 - Symphony Space - New York, NY
Fri, DEC 16 - Symphony Space - New York, NY
Sat, DEC 17 - Symphony Space - New York, NY

