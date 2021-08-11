Richmond post-rockers Shy, Low releasing new LP ‘Snake Behind The Sun’ (stream a track)

Richmond heavy post-rockers Shy, Low -- who were recently remixed by Holy Fawn -- will release a new album, Snake Behind The Sun, on October 8 via Pelagic Records (pre-order). The album was recorded, mixed, and produced by Mike Watts (Glassjaw, The Dillinger Escape Plan, etc), who helped them achieve a bigger, sharper sound than ever before. "We demoed the entire record at home prior to entering the studio, re working some songs several times before calling them done," said guitarist Zack Bryant. "From there, it was Mike (Watts). After hearing his work with bands like O’Brother, Lume, Glassjaw, and others, we grew very fond of the drum sounds he got, and his ear for overall mix balance and production." It's also the band's first album with drummer Dylan Partridge as an official member, and Dylan brings a strong backbone to Shy, Low's glistening melodies.

We're premiering the seven-and-a-half minute lead single "Helioentropy" and its Drew Storcks-directed video, and if you're into post-rock bands that mix weight and beauty like This Will Destroy You and Caspian, you should give this a listen too. Shy, Low do it very well, and their songs really know how to suck you in. Check it out below.

Tracklist

1. Where the Light Bends

2. Helioentropy

3. Umbra

4. Fulgurations

5. The Beacon

6. Fata Morgana

7. Decease Spe Re