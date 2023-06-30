Richmond screamo band Ostraca return with first LP in 5 years, ‘Disaster’ (listen)

Richmond screamo band Ostraca hadn't released an album since 2018's Enemy, and in that time drummer John Crogan has also been busy with .gif from god, but today they've returned with new LP Disaster. It's got six songs, half of which are around six or seven minutes long, and it finds them dishing out highly impassioned screamo, fleshed out by embellishments ranging from soaring post-rock to caustic metal. It's a great record, and you can check it out below. It's out via Skeletal Lightning, Ingo, and I.Corrupt.Records.

Ostraca currently have one upcoming date: Toronto's New Friends Fest in August.