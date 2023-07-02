Rick Froberg (Drive Like Jehu, Hot Snakes), dead at 55

Rick Froberg, who played in Drive Like Jehu, Hot Snakes, Pitchfork and other groups, died on Friday at age 55. The news came via his Hot Snakes bandmate John Reis who wrote, "Rick passed away suddenly last night from natural causes. His art made life better. The only thing he loved more than art and rock n roll was his friends. He will forever be remembered for his creativity, vision and his ability to bring beauty into this world. I love you, Rick. I will miss you for the rest of my life."

In addition to all the amazing music he was apart of Rick was also an extremely talented visual artist and graphic designer. In 2018, Hot Snakes released Jericho Sirens, their first album in 14 years, and Rick announced only a few weeks ago that they were "nearly done" with their fifth album.

Rest easy, Rick.